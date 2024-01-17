Manchester United are said to have inserted a buy-back option in the deal as well as a sell-on clause

Alvaro Fernandez

Ex-Preston North End loan star Alvaro Fernandez has signed for Benfica on loan from Manchester United.

The Spaniard, who made 42 appearances on loan at Deepdale last season, saw his loan spell with Granada cut short this month. Fernandez made 14 appearances for the La Liga side and will now spend the rest of the campaign playing at the Estádio da Luz. Benfica sit second in Liga Portugal, one point behind leaders Sporting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A permanent move to Benfica had been touted, but it is claimed that the Portuguese giants have an 'obligation' to buy Fernandez for €6million - rising to €9m - if he plays 50 per cent of matches between now and the end of the season.

Benfica are also said to have an option to buy the left back, if the obligation threshold is not reached. In addition, United have reportedly inserted a buy-back option and sell-on clause. The former Real Madrid youngster's contract is up in the summer as things stand.

After his recall from Granada, Fernandez posted on Instagram: "My stay in Granada was special but not as long as we all hoped. It was a real pleasure to represent this club and I will always be grateful to the fans and the club in general, but above all to the people who spend day to day with me taking care of me and supporting me since day one.