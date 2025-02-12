The PNE man was influential in the victory at Carrow Road

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End midfielder Mads Frokjaer felt the game plan was executed to a tee in Tuesday night’s 0-1 win at Norwich City.

The Lilywhites made the long midweek trip to Carrow Road and hit the front after just five minutes, when Frokjaer nicked the ball in the final third and set up Milutin Osmajic to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE could’ve made life easier for themselves with the chances created on the night but big moments of defending, to deny the Canaries, were also required from Paul Heckingbottom’s team.

It was a return to winning ways after the disappointing defeat at Blackburn Rovers and PNE’s number 10 took plenty of satisfaction from the team display.

PNE celebrate at Norwich | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

“Yeah, it was a good game,” said Frokjaer. “They are a good team and we knew they would have a lot of the ball and try to make it tough for us. We knew, going into the game, that we needed loads of energy and loads of running because they would leave space for the counters if we were clever and got a few passes together.

“I think we showed that throughout the game. We defended a lot as a team and every time we nicked it we could create chances. When we look back it it I think we should probably have created a few more chances. It’s a different performance than so many other games. Not many teams in the league play this well with the ball, as Norwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, it was a really good performance collectively... Watford away was also really good a couple of weeks back. The away form has been decent for the last month-and-a-half/two months, like the rest of the games - I think we’ve been playing really well since the gaffer came in so just keep performing and see how many points we can get.

“To be fair, I enjoy it when I don’t have to run as much! But, there was loads of space when we finally got the ball. I think I have found a good partnership with Milly and Kess (Kaine Kesler-Hayden) on the right as well. They both know I enjoy playing it in behind so two willing, quick runners was something I enjoyed. I think we have to go for it (now).

“Not so much that we are directly thinking about play-offs; it’s just that if we keep performing as we’ve been doing in the last few months, even before that, I think we have a chance of collecting enough points to at least give it a go. If we can continue this form, getting a gritty win today and when we play really well as well, we have a chance of making a push hopefully.”

“Terrific right foot.”

Osmajic netted his 12th goal of the season in all competitions with that now seven in the Championship - one fewer than he managed in his first full campaign at Preston. Frokjaer enjoyed hunting the ball high against the Canaries and backed his team mate to apply the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a nice, cheap goal to get early on so happy days,” said Frokjaer. “Milly is a good player... he works hard for the team and has a terrific right foot. It was on my left foot and Milly was in a better situation to shoot so I was just happy the defender didn’t make it.

“I am happy with the assist. We are not surprised (to see Osmajic scoring). We knew it could come this season so we are all just happy for him. I think he has come to terms with how the Championship is played and everything so it’s good to see him perform.”