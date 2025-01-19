Luton Town 0-0 Preston North End RECAP and highlights from scrappy Kenilworth Road clash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Lilywhites were on the road for the first time since their dismal New Year's Day display and defeat at West Brom. Following that match manager Paul Heckingbottom vented his frustration and suggested that PNE's approach away from home may need to change. It was also stated that Ryan Ledson would start the next time Preston went on their travels.
Two-and-a-half weeks on Heckingbottom stuck to his word and North End's plan - far from a pretty one - was evident early doors. Luton's season has been nothing short of a struggle after relegation but this was match one under new boss Matt Bloomfield and the Kenilworth Road faithful roared their team on to the pitch.
New PNE signing Jayden Meghoma was on the bench while five changes were made from the midweek win over Charlton in the FA Cup. With a defensive quintet on the pitch for Preston along with Ledson and captain for the day Ali McCann, any creative onus was heavily on Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood. Front two Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane would need to graft.
Luton's unique home - not for that much longer now - is a notoriously tight place to play with space hard to find. Heading into the game 21 of the Hatters' 25 points had been collected on their own patch. From the off, Preston resembled a team who'd stripped things back and planned to stay in the game. The North End boss wants a team who can go away and pick up points, if not at their best.
And so, perhaps a return to basics - defensive structure and discipline with risk eliminated - was an experiment to see whether Preston could do just that on Saturday afternoon. The first 45 minutes passed everyone in the stadium by with barely a goal scoring chance to report; North End did not register a shot while Freddie Woodman one routine save to make.
A grim first half spectacle came to an end but both teams were in the match at the break and had 45 minutes to find a moment. Both Heckingbottom and Bloomfield turned to their bench as the game progressed but this was a match that never looked like sparking into life. Preston finished the game with two shots - zero on target - but a worthy point based on their defensive effort.
Attendance: 11,540 (1,214 away) PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson, McCann, Hughes, Greenwood, Keane (Frokjaer 62'), Osmajic (Riis'). PNE unused subs: Cornell, Meghoma, Whatmough, Brady, Thordarson, Holmes, Evans.
LIVE: Luton vs Preston
Good afternoon!
Welcome along to our coverage of Preston North End’s away clash against Luton Town.
Team news in half-an-hour!
Injury news from both camps
A recap here of how the two treatment tables look ahead of this one.
Heckingbottom on the Hatters
Plenty to read below from the PNE boss!
PNE Team News confirmed
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson, McCann, Hughes, Greenwood, Keane, Osmajic.
PNE subs: Cornell, Meghoma, Whatmough, Brady, Thordarson, Holmes, Frokjaer, Riis, Evans.
Luton Town Team News
Luton Town starting XI: Kaminski; Hashioka, Holmes, McGuinness, Bell, Jones, Clark, Nakamba, Krauß, Brown, Morris.
Luton Town subs: Krul, Walters, Andersen, Moses, Mpanzu, Walsh, Woodrow, Adebayo, Nelson.
Story on teams
Dropping out of Tuesday night’s team from the FA Cup clash with Charlton Athletic are Duane Holmes, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjaer, Emil Riis and Josh Bowler - with the latter not involved at all.
In come Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Liam Lindsay, Ryan Ledson, Ali McCann, Sam Greenwood. Lewis Gibson makes his full league debut for PNE while fellow January recruit, Jayden Meghoma, is on the bench.
The teenager signed on loan from Brentford on Thursday and goes straight into the squad. Robbie Brady is back on the bench after injury; Brad Potts remains out and Ben Whiteman is suspended for two games.
In match one as Luton boss Matt Bloomfield makes four changes. Daiki Hashioka, Tom Krauß, Jordan Clark and Jacob Brown replace Reuell Walters, Liam Walsh, Zack Nelson and the injured Lamine Fanne.
1' KICK OFF! (0-0)
Will Keane, in the all blue away strip, gets the game under way at Kenilworth Road.
2' Early scare (0-0)
Morris flicks it round the corner and Jones is through down the right but Storey gets across and the Luton man’s pass inside is cut out. North End were wide open straight away there but survived.
3' Dragged wide (0-0)
Pinball inside PNE’s box from a lofted Luton corner and McGuinness drags the eventual effort off target after a number of blocks.
6' North End shape (0-0)
Interestingly, Gibson is the central defender with Lindsay to his left and Storey right. It can become a back four with Hughes at left back if Kesler-Hayden bombs on down the right.
9' Flag up (0-0)
Ledson keeps the ball alive in the Luton box and prods an effort towards the bottom corner but the flag is up anyway.
12' Routine save (0-0)
Clark picks up the pieces after Storey’s tackle on Brown and he fires a shot towards the near post but Woodman is there to catch.
15' Can't gather (0-0)
Jones takes a positive first touch to work his way past Hughes and inside but Krauß’ touch is loose and McCann deals with the danger.
17' Into the book (0-0)
Storey grabs hold of Brown as he looks to break down the left and is shown a yellow card. The free-kick is clipped into Preston’s box by Clark but Morris is offside.
19' Wasted free-kick (0-0)
Greenwood’s delivery is usually on the money but his cross into the Luton box evades everyone and goes out for a goal kick.
23' Just needed a touch (0-0)
Krauß delivers a lovely cross across the face of PNE’s goal but there’s nobody there to latch on to it.
26' Crucial defending (0-0)
Jones has been the one bright spark on the pitch and he breaks through again but this time Kesler-Hayden races over to tackle.
30' Forgettable first half-hour (0-0)
This has not been a great watch. After PNE’s last away game though Heckingbottom made his frustration known and suggested a change of approach, on the road, was imminent.
That may be what we are seeing in this first half... North End going back to basics and simply aiming to stay in the game.
But they have still offered practically nothing and showed a lack of composure or quality in possession.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.