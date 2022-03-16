Luton v Preston North End: Red button coverage, teams, referee

After the visit to Bedfordshire, the Lilywhites don’t play again until April 2 at Derby, hence PNE manager Ryan Lowe wants a positive result to carry into the extended break.

It should be an interesting contest, with Luton going well and looking to get back into the top six after defeat to Queens Park Rangers last Sunday.

Although North End are back in 14th place – West Bromwich Albion’s win over Fulham on Tuesday night saw the Baggies go above them – they have only lost twice in the league under Ryan Lowe and their form on the road has been consistent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End striker Emil Riis has a shot in the 2-0 win over Luton Town at Deepdale in October

Is the game being shown live?

It is being shown on Sky Sports Football, via the red button. It is the standard midweek coverage, with limited camera angles.

The coverage starts at 7.40pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

Team news:

Josh Murphy returns to the PNE squad after missing the 0-0 draw against parent club Cardiff City last Saturday.

Left wing-back Josh Earl is also likely to be in the squad after returning to training on Monday following a shoulder injury.

Greg Cunningham and Tom Barkhuizen should be back after the international break from calf injuries but Ryan Ledson is out for the season as he awaits knee surgery.

North End boss Ryan Lowe could be tempted to freshen up the starting XI to make sure there is enough energy on the pitch.

Referee:

Stephen Martin is the man with the whistle. It is the first time this season that the Staffordshire official has refereed North End.

In January, Mr Martin took charge of Luton’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United and sent-off Hatters defender Reece Burke. Earlier in the season, he was in the middle for Luton’s 5-0 home win over Coventry.

The last time:

PNE beat Luton 2-0 at Deepdale on October 29, Emil Riis scoring both goals in the first half.