Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made five changes for this afternoon’s match at Luton Town.

Dropping out of Tuesday night’s team from the FA Cup clash with Charlton Athletic are Duane Holmes, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjaer, Emil Riis and Josh Bowler - with the latter not involved at all.

In come Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Liam Lindsay, Ryan Ledson, Ali McCann, Sam Greenwood. Lewis Gibson makes his full league debut for PNE while fellow January recruit, Jayden Meghoma, is on the bench.

The teenager signed on loan from Brentford on Thursday and goes straight into the squad. Robbie Brady is back on the bench after injury; Brad Potts remains out and Ben Whiteman is suspended for two games.

In match one as Luton boss Matt Bloomfield makes four changes. Daiki Hashioka, Tom Krauß, Jordan Clark and Jacob Brown replace Reuell Walters, Liam Walsh, Zack Nelson and the injured Lamine Fanne.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson, McCann, Hughes, Greenwood, Keane, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Meghoma, Whatmough, Brady, Thordarson, Holmes, Frokjaer, Riis, Evans.

Luton Town starting XI: Kaminski; Hashioka, Holmes, McGuinness, Bell, Jones, Clark, Nakamba, Krauß, Brown, Morris. Luton Town subs: Krul, Walters, Andersen, Moses, Mpanzu, Walsh, Woodrow, Adebayo, Nelson.