Luton Town vs Preston North End confirmed starting lineups and team news with five changes

By George Hodgson
Published 18th Jan 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 14:06 BST
New loan signing Jayden Meghoma is on the bench this afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made five changes for this afternoon’s match at Luton Town.

Dropping out of Tuesday night’s team from the FA Cup clash with Charlton Athletic are Duane Holmes, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjaer, Emil Riis and Josh Bowler - with the latter not involved at all.

In come Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Liam Lindsay, Ryan Ledson, Ali McCann, Sam Greenwood. Lewis Gibson makes his full league debut for PNE while fellow January recruit, Jayden Meghoma, is on the bench.

UPDATES: Luton Town vs PNE

The teenager signed on loan from Brentford on Thursday and goes straight into the squad. Robbie Brady is back on the bench after injury; Brad Potts remains out and Ben Whiteman is suspended for two games.

In match one as Luton boss Matt Bloomfield makes four changes. Daiki Hashioka, Tom Krauß, Jordan Clark and Jacob Brown replace Reuell Walters, Liam Walsh, Zack Nelson and the injured Lamine Fanne.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson, McCann, Hughes, Greenwood, Keane, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Meghoma, Whatmough, Brady, Thordarson, Holmes, Frokjaer, Riis, Evans.

Luton Town starting XI: Kaminski; Hashioka, Holmes, McGuinness, Bell, Jones, Clark, Nakamba, Krauß, Brown, Morris. Luton Town subs: Krul, Walters, Andersen, Moses, Mpanzu, Walsh, Woodrow, Adebayo, Nelson.

