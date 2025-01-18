Luton Town v Preston North End injury and team news as 7 out and 2 doubts
The Lilywhites are Matt Bloomfield's first opponents as he takes charge of his first game at Kenilworth Road. Bloomfield was appointed Hatters boss this week, joining from League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers.
Funnily enough, Paul Heckingbottom's reign as North End boss started with a game against Luton. The two sides met at Deepdale in August with Will Keanes scoring the only goal of the game for PNE.
Five points separate the two sides with Preston in 15th and Luton in 20th. A win for Preston could move them up to 13th, whilst for Luton they could move up two places, and create some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.
With all that in mind, the Evening Post has compiled the latest injury news from both camps.
Preston North End team news
The Lilywhites will be without Ben Whiteman who is to serve a two-game suspension. His yellow card against Oxford United last time out was his 10th of the season, and as a part of the EFL’s disciplinary rules, he will now have to sit out the next two matches.
Robbie Brady remains doubtful after suffering a cracked rib against QPR last month. There's a possibility that he does make a return, with Paul Heckingbottom deeming him fit during the week, but they'll make a decision on him.
"I want him back fit more than him trying to impress me and play through pain, because I don't want him to be knocked back," said Hecky in his pre-match press conference.
"He's come through today all fine so yes, classing him as fit.
“He's been comfortable with it. Like I said, I don't want Robbie to think he's got anything to prove and we then suffer because he's out longer than he needs to be."
Brad Potts has been sidelined for the last four matches but is close to making a return. Potts has not yet trained, and so this weekend will come too soon for him, but he's making a strong push to be involved over the next few games.
Jayden Meghoma could potentially make his debut after joining from Brentford this week. Lewis Gibson made his debut for Preston in the FA Cup, and like Meghoma could now be set for his league bow.
Out: Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts. Doubt: Robbie Brady.
Luton Town team news
Alfie Doughty has been out of action since early November after suffering ligament damage. Doughty is back in full training, but there’s a doubt whether he will be thrown straight back in to things.
Speaking to Luton Today, Bloomfield said: “Alf’s not far away but I think there’s a doubt whether he’s going to make it tomorrow or not. I know he’s one that everyone’s keen to hear about and know about, as he’s a big player for our football club, I get that.
“It shouldn’t be any more weeks, he’s close, really, really close, but with muscle injuries you’ve got to be making sure that he’s 100 percent.”
Lamine Fanne picked up an ankle injury during the defeat to Nottingham Forest last week. He won’t be available to Bloomfield in his first game. Zack Nelson went off due to a blow to the head, but passed concussion protocols, and has trained all week.
Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Shandon Baptiste, and Tahith Chong are all absent too. Mengi faces months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his knee. Burke has been sidelined since the end of November with a quad injury.
Out: Lamine Fanne, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Shandon Baptiste, and Tahith Chong. Doubt: Alfie Doughty.
