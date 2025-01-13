Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hatters parted ways with Rob Edwards last week

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Matt Bloomfield, ahead of facing Preston North End this weekend.

The Lilywhites were always likely to pose the first test for Luton’s new boss, with Rob Edwards having left by mutual consent last week. The Hatters occupy 20th spot in the Championship after four straight defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports, Wycombe Wanderers manager Bloomfield is set to take over in the hot seat at Kenilworth Road. With a £100,000 release clause said to be in the 40-year-old’s contract at Adams Park, the Chairboys are reportedly open to letting their boss go to the second tier outfit.

Wycombe have been flying high this season and currently sit second in League One. Bloomfield - two time Manager of the Month winner this campaign - was linked with the Coventry City vacancy back in November. He took over at Wycombe - whom he played 557 games for - in February 2023.

Matt Bloomfield

Bloomfield was asked about the links to Luton after last weekend’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth, in the FA Cup third round.

He said: “It’s obviously flattering as you get don’t linked to other jobs if you’re doing poorly and it is lovely to be spoken about, but nothing is going to take my eye off the ball here. I’m very passionate about my job and I have given this club everything over 21-and-a-bit years and I will continue to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wycombe are strongly positioned for a promotion push with 51 points on the board from 25 league games - the same tally as third placed Wrexham. Should Luton appoint Bloomfield his task would quickly change to surviving relegation.

The 20th placed Hatters have picked up seven wins from 26 outings and lost more games (15) than any other Championship team. A total of 44 goals have been shipped - the second worst in the division behind Plymouth Argyle - and Luton have suffered ten straight defeats away from home.

Luton are two points clear of the relegation zone heading into Saturday’s match against PNE. North End have a FA Cup third round tie with Charlton Athletic to take care of first - the Addicks head up to Deepdale on Tuesday night after last Saturday’s fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Town provided Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom with his first test as manager. After losing the first two league games of the season the Lilywhites edged Luton 1-0 in Lancashire - thanks to Will Keane’s well taken finish in the first half.