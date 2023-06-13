Liverpool starlet Calvin Ramsay becomes Preston North End's first summer signing

Ramsay’s move to Deepdale will become official on July 15, joining on a season long loan deal, once his rehabilitation from a knee injury that ended his season in February has been completed at his parent club.

The 19-year-old joined the Reds from Aberdeen last summer for a fee that is reported to rise up to £6.5m, though he made two appearances last time out in an injury-hit campaign.

Speaking to PNE about his move, Ramsay said: “I’m delighted to join Preston North End. The Championship is a top league as everyone knows and the main thing for me is trying to get game time, and I’m going to be able to do that at a good club. I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m happy to be getting the opportunity to get regular game time in a good league, which is important for me. I just need to work hard and try to play as many games as I can.

“There were quite a few clubs interested, but when I spoke to the manager (Ryan Lowe), everything that he said was spot on. The way the team plays, they like to play attacking football, keep the ball and get forward.

"I think that suits my game because I can score and assist goals, and I like getting at people. Ultimately Preston suited me the best."

Ramsay becomes the first signing of the summer and also the first right wing back brought in across three transfer windows for boss Ryan Lowe.

The North End boss is pleased with the versatility that the young Scotland international offers, either in a back four or a back five.

Lowe said: “I’m really pleased we’ve managed to get Calvin through the door on a season-long loan.

“He fills a position we’ve been looking to fill for a while as it gives us good competition down that right-hand side where Brad Potts has obviously been fantastic.

“It gives us options now, too. We’ve got a right back in the building as well as someone who can play right wing back.

“He’s energetic, he’s dynamic, and he can get himself up and down the pitch.