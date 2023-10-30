Preston North End's Liam Millar looks on

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe remained coy when asked if he’d like to sign Liam Millar permanently further down the line.

The Canadian arrived on loan from FC Basel on transfer deadline day, along with permanent striker signing Milutin Osmajic. Millar, formerly of Liverpool, got off to the perfect start by scoring on debut against Plymouth Argyle. He has featured in the eight PNE games since then, with five of those starts.

Millar is on a season-long deal at Deepdale and has been utilised in a variety of roles so far this campaign - operating at left wing-back, right midfield, left wing and up front. He has added the direct, dribbling ability Lowe was looking for in the summer and provided a spark to Preston’s play. Earlier this season Lowe outlined his belief that Millar wants to earn a permanent stay at PNE, but the North End boss wasn’t for giving much away last week.

“If I say I want to buy him now, the price will probably be £10million quid won’t it?!” laughed Lowe. “So, I am not going to get into that and I’m not going to give you any headlines for you to start it! And then next thing you know, it might only be a couple hundred grand, then turn into five million quid. So, I am not going to comment on that. Liam Millar is with us until the end of the season on loan, and he is doing a good job.”

Preston supporters have been excited by Millar’s performances, but there still seems plenty of scope for the 24-year-old to develop. The Championship is providing him with a challenge and it appears the right level for him, at this stage of his career. North End’s manager has big faith in the Canadian and hopes to see him go from strength-to-strength.