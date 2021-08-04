Liverpool knock back loan bid for former Preston North End defender, Bournemouth winger is a player in demand
The EFL season kicks-off this weekend with clubs looking to do business before the first games.
Former Preston North End defender Ben Davies has been attracting attention in the loan market, with him yet to play for Liverpool since a £1.6m move to Anfield in February.
Sheffield United are the latest club to show an interest, with Celtic and Bournemouth previously linked with him.
The transfer window remains open until August 31 so there is plenty of time for lots more business to be done across all divisions.
Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk and gossip.
