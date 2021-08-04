Liverpool knock back loan bid for former Preston North End defender, Bournemouth winger is a player in demand

Former Preston North End defender Ben Davies has been attracting attention in the loan market, with him yet to play for Liverpool since a £1.6m move to Anfield in February.

Sheffield United are the latest club to show an interest, with Celtic and Bournemouth previously linked with him.

The transfer window remains open until August 31 so there is plenty of time for lots more business to be done across all divisions.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk and gossip.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here

1. Bournemouth ace could join Liverpool Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is being eyed by Liverpool ahead of a possible £21m move to Anfield. (Marca) Photo: Mick Walker Buy photo

2. Derby man could be on the move Derby skipper Tom Lawrence is being tracked by West Bromwich Albion and could move to the Hawthorns soon. (Derbyshire Live) Photo: Andrew Kearns Buy photo

3. Bournemouth want Leeds midfielder Bournemouth are interested in a loan deal for Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton. (The Athletic) Photo: Bruce Rollinson Buy photo

4. Baggies aim to keep England keeper West Bromwich Albion could keep hold of Sam Johnstone beyond the transfer deadline. (Birmingham Mail) Photo: Press Association Buy photo