Ramsay would become the first new signing of the 2023/24 season for the Lilywhites and also the first signing of a right wing back since Ryan Lowe joined the club and set about in a 3-5-2 formation.

The 19-year-old joined the Reds last summer for a reported £6.5m from Aberdeen but failed to make much of an impact at Anfield, making two appearances. His campaign was beset with injuries, being ruled out for the rest of the season in February after requiring knee surgery.

Liverpool are said to be keen to send him out on loan to get much needed game time and to build himself back up from his injury, with total faith in his ability long term.

Calvin Ramsay in action for Liverpool's U21s

It is an opportunity for the young Scot to show what he can do again, having impressed north of the border, and he provides a different option at right wing back for Preston.

Over the last 18 months, Brad Potts has been the only recognised right wing back at the club, having been converted from an attacking midfielder. Captain Alan Browne spent some time out on the right flank but ultimately was missed and required in the middle.