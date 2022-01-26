LIVE: West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End

Preston North End are continuing to run the rule over defender Bambo Diaby in training.

The 24-year-old has been with the squad at Euxton since November in a bid to earn a contract.

When he started training with PNE, Diaby was in the latter stages of a two-year ban from football after testing positive for higenamine.

That suspension ended earlier this month and he is free to play again.

No decision has been taken yet by North End on Diaby’s future.

On the financial side, it is understood that they would have to free up space on the wage bill should they decide to offer him a contract.

Lilywhites manager Lowe also spoke recently of wanting to see Diaby in a reserve game before any decision is made.