LIVE: Preston North End vs Bournemouth

Ryan Lowe aims to have Sean Maguire soon following Josh Murphy back into contention in the Preston North End forward line.

Lilywhites manager Lowe was able to include Murphy in the squad which travelled to Coventry last week although the winger didn’t make the matchday 18.

He played an hour in the reserves in midweek and will be pushing for a place on the bench against Bournemouth at Deepdale today.

Maguire isn’t far behind in the fitness stakes as he comes back from damaging ankle ligaments in January’s away win over West Bromwich Albion.

A run out in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup tie against Liverpool on Tuesday is likely to be next on the agenda for the Republic of Ireland international.

With Lowe wanting a range of options going forward, having both players back would be a boost.

Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “Josh is direct, he’s got pace to burn, he’s an intelligent footballer and can score goals.

"He can definitely offer us something a bit different and a fully fit Josh Murphy offers us something a lot different.”