LIVE: PNE Deadline Day - all the deals that do and could take place
It's transfer deadline day and clubs up and down the country will be trying to get deals done.
PNE are no different, so if anything happens, it will be right here...
PNE Deadline Day
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 10:22
Diaby still an option
Bambo Diaby is still an option for PNE, though they are not as restricted when it comes to the deadline.
The centre back is available to be registered again having served a ban from football.
Cardiff approach turned down
PNE have turned down an approach by Cardiff City for striker Sean Maguire.
The Irishman, who missed the game against Bristol City through injury, has featured quite regualrly under Ryan Lowe and has been a regular prior under Frankie McAvoy.
A busy one last year
This time last year, on deadline day, which was February 1, North End were frantically tying up deals.
They brought in Sepp van den Berg, Anthony Gordon and Liam Lindsay whilst David Nugent and Josh Earl went out on loan.
Could we see things hot up as much this year?
All quiet for now
It’s all quiet at Deepdale for the time being, with plenty of players having gone out there has been room to manoeuvre, with Cameron Archer the most recent acquisition.