Preston North End bring their 2020/21 season to a close with a trip to Nottingham Forest in their final Championship game.
Last updated: Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 10:45
Not a common occurrence
PNE have won just one of their last nine games on the last day of the season, their victory over Burton Albion, 2-1, in 2018 being the last time they did so.
The Brewers were also relegated that day.
A break will be welcome after a long, difficult at times, season for Preston
Frankie McAvoy says a good summer break will be vital for Preston North End’s squad after the last two campaigns effectively rolled into one.
PNE play their final game of the season today (12.30pm) against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
The squad will be given fitness programmes for the summer to keep them ticking over until pre-season training in late June.
But getting some rest will be the important thing over the next few weeks.
North End interim head coach McAvoy said: “This break is massive for them, all clubs will feel the same about that for their players.
“I’m happy the season is coming to an end and we have achieved what we wanted to do when we came in.”
