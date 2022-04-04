Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End suffered a disappointing defeat to Derby County over the weekend.

The Lilywhites suffered a blow when Liam Lindsay was shown red after only half an hour, before Max Bird was sent off for the home side only 20 minutes later.

Despite the Rams having 22 shots - 13 of which were on target - it looked likely that Preston would hang on for a point until Ravel Morrison scored the opener with 10 minutes remaining.

Preston have now taken only one point from their previous three matches and have won only once in their last seven.

Ryan Lowe’s side are now preparing to face local rivals Blackpool tomorrow evening.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Blackburn miss out on striker target Wigan Athletic have agreed a three-year deal with Guiseley striker Josh Stones, with Blackburn Rovers and a number of other EFL clubs missing out. The 18-year-old went on trial with the Latics last season. (The 72)

2. Man City target Rams teen Man City and Tottenham are both said to be keen on signing Derby County goalkeeper Jack Thompson. Premier League clubs are looking to take advantage of the Rams' financial situation in snapping up the 15-year-old. (The Sun)

3. Blues refuse to rule out striker reunion Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer was questioned about whether he would re-sign Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor and refused to rule it out, stating 'we will have to see what happens'. (Football League World)

4. Blades take highly rated prospect on trial Sheffield United are set to bring in Dundee youngster Luke Graham on trial after catching the eye while on loan at Lochee United. The 18-year-old is highly rated at Dens Park. (The Courier)