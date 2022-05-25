Here are all the best of today’s Championship rumours.
Preston North End are set for an early start ahead of their pre-season campaign due to this winter’s World Cup.
Ryan Lowe’s squad are due back in training on June 27 ahead of the season kicking off at the end of July.
There will be a four-week gap in the Championship’s fixture list in November and December as the international teams prepare for the World Cup group stages.
The club’s final league match will be played on November 12 before action is resumed on December 10.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Fulham linked with €15m midfielder
Fulham are reportedly keen on bringing Braga midfielder Almoatasembellah Al Musrati to the Premier League. The Portuguese club will reportedly demand around €15 million for his services. (Sport Witness)
2. West Brom closing in on free agent coup
West Brom are hopeful of sealing a deal to sign Jed Wallace this summer after his contract with Millwall expired. The winger is considered one of the best players in the Championship and has attracted a lot of interest. (Football League World)
3. Ipswich Town eye swoop for Tykes ace
Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow is reportedly a target for Ipswich Town this summer following their relegation. The 27-year-old only has a year remaining on his current contract. (Football League World)
4. Bournemouth ready to loan out Boro target
Bournemouth are reportedly prepared to temporarily part ways with Gavin Kilkenny amid interest from Hull City and Middlesbrough. The midfielder made 14 appearances in the Championship this season. (The 72)