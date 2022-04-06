Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End secured a huge three points last night as they beat local rivals Blackpool.

Cameron Archer’s goal on the stroke of half-time gifted them the victory and took them up to 13th in the Championship table.

The winner was Archer’s sixth of the season and handed the Lilywhites’ only their second win in their previous six meetings.

Ryan Lowe’s side will be relieved after suffering back-to-back defeats in their last two matches and will have regained their confidence ahead of their clash with QPR this weekend.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Fulham boss plays down move for Wales international Fulham's Marco Silva has said its "too early" to discuss Neco Williams' future at the club. The Welshman has impressed while on loan from Liverpool and has been rumoured to remain in London permanently beyond the summer. (West London Sport)

2. Millwall eye new deal for promising defender Millwall have offered 18-year-old Chinwike Okoli his first professional contract amid interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Cardiff and Fulham. However, it is thought that the Lions have only offered him £500 per week. (Allnigeriasoccer.com)

3. Arsenal sign prospect released by Fulham Arsenal have reportedly signed 16-year-old defender Maldini Kacurri following his release by Fulham. The teenager has featured for the Gunners in a friendly academy match against Garuda Select. (Daily Cannon)

4. Rangers join race for England ace Rangers have reportedly expressed interest in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. A number of clubs, including Tottenham, are also keen on the 29-year-old. (Football League World)