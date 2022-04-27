Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Preston North End only have their pride to play for as they head into the final two matches of the season and will be hopeful of ending it on a high after heavy defeats to Fulham and Blackburn Rovers.
The Lilywhites will be confident of returning to winning ways this weekend as they face a trip to relegated Barnsley, though their final clash with Middlesbrough will be tough, with Chris Wilder’s side set to battle it out for a play-off spot.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. West Ham scouting Millwall attacker
West Ham boss David Moyes was reportedly spotted at The Den a couple of weeks ago, taking a look at Millwall's Tyler Burey. The 21-year-old has scored twice in the Championship this season. (Hull Live)
2. Norwich join race for Robins youngster
Norwich City are the latest club to join the race for Bristol City's Alex Scott, with Tottenham and Leeds United also keen. The 18-year-old's contract doesn't expire until 2025 (Bristol Live)
3. Fulham to rival PSG in midfielder race
Fulham are preparing to battle PSG for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. The 27-year-old has previously been linked with Manchester United. (The 72)
4. Swans consider move for Fulham academy product
Swansea City are reportedly targeting Royal Union Saint-Gilloise defender Matthew Sorinola this summer. The Lambeth-born footballer moved to Belgium last summer. (Football League World)