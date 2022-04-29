Here are all of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End will be looking to end their season on a high after a tricky couple of weeks that saw them concede seven goals to Fulham and Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites face a trip to Barnsley in tomorrow’s penultimate game of the season, before hosting Middlesbrough on the final day.

Ryan Lowe’s side have lost only one of their previous eight meetings with the Tykes and came out victorious in December’s reverse fixture thanks to goals from Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. West Brom eye swoop for Millwall ace West Brom are reportedly targeting Millwall forward Jed Wallace, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Nottingham Forest have previously expressed interest in the 28-year-old. (Express & Star)

2. Cardiff set sights on West Ham youngster Cardiff City are thought to be considering a move for West Ham's U23 star Aji Alese. The defender has been outstanding for the youth squad and has also made two senior appearances. (Wales Online)

3. QPR ace attracting Championship interest QPR's Yoann Barbet is reportedly a target for a number of Championship clubs, with his contract set to expire this summer. The French defender has made 40 league appearances this season. (The 72)

4. Championship boss expects summer exit Blackburn Rovers' Tony Mowbray has admitted he expects to leave the club this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Rovers currently sit 8th in the Championship. (Northern Echo)