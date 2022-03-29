Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End will be looking to bounce back as they return to league action this weekend.

The Lilywhites suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Luton Town before the international break and have now only won one of their last six matches in the Championship.

However, Ryan Lowe’s side will be feeling positive about their trip to Pride Park, with the Rams currently glued to the bottom of the table with one win in seven.

Preston are unbeaten against Derby in their previous four meetings (W3 D1) and haven’t conceded a goal against them since September 2020.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest consider second bid for Hammers ace Nottingham Forest are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign West Ham defender Emmanuel Longelo, after they saw a bid rejected in January. Joe Worrall has been heavily linked with a move in the opposite direction. (Claret and Hugh)

2. Terriers in battle for ex-Man City defender Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers are all in the race to sign Zulte Waregem defender Cameron Humphreys. The 23-year-old joined Manchester City's academy in 2015 before joining the Belgian side four years later. (Daily Mail)

3. Blades target Portuguese free agent this summer Sheffield United are among a number of clubs considering a summer move for Arouca goalkeeper, Victor Braga, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Bristol City and Reading are also keen on the 30-year-old. (Daily Mail)

4. Liverpool agree personal terms for Fulham youngster Liverpool are said to have reached an agreement with Fulham's Fabio Carvalho ahead of a summer move. The Reds failed to secure a deal for the 19-year-old in January before the deadline passed. (Football Insider)