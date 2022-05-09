Here are all of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Preston North End ended their Championship campaign on a high as they trashed promotion-chasing Middlesbrough 4-1.
Goals from Alan Browne and Emil Riis Jakobsen (2), as well as a Dael Fry own goal, confirmed the win for the hosts as Boro narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.
Victory meant that the Lilywhites finished the season in 13th place - eleven points from the top six and 27 points from the relegation zone.
Ryan Lowe and his players will now prepare for their eighth successive season in the second tier of English football.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Tigers to discuss new deal for loanee
Hull City have revealed they are set to discuss keeping Manchester United loanee Di'Shon Bernard beyond the summer. The defender made 26 appearances in the Championship this season. (Hull Live)
2. Sunderland plotting ambitious Birmingham swoop
Sunderland are reportedly hoping to use sporting director Kristjaan Speakman's close relationship with Jobe Bellingham's family to lure the teenager to Wearside. The 16-year-old has previously been linked with a reunion with his brother, Jude, at Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Mail)
3. Bournemouth targeting Terriers loanee
Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill ahead of their return to the Premier League. It is unclear whether Thomas Tuchel will allow the 19-year-old to leave again since a number of his defenders look set to leave the club this summer. (Mail Online)
4. Championship club to interview Nottingham Forest flop
Blackburn Rovers are set to intreview Chris Hughton for the vacant managerial job. The 63-year-old has been out of coaching since his failed stint at Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)