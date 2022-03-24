Here are the best of the Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End loanee Daniel Iversen has spoken of his immense pride since being called up to the Denmark senior squad for the first time since 2019.

The goalkeeper was named in their squad for their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Gibraltar and Georgia almost three years ago, however he is yet to make his international debut.

His sparkling form with the Lilywhites has earned him another chance with his national team and he couldn’t be happier.

Speaking to the Preston North End media team, Iversen said: “Of course I’m very happy because it’s the first time I’ve been properly called up.

“I was called up about three years ago, but it was because there was a goalkeeper who got injured, so I was only there for about three days.

“So this will be the first time I’ve really got into the squad. It’s always a good thing to be involved, and it’ll be good to meet the manager and the new goalkeeper coach.”

The 24-year-old has been a fan’s favourite since joining the club on loan last year, with his current spell his second at Deepdale.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Blues keeping tabs on former Wimbledon ace Birmingham City are considering a move for former Charlton, Wimbledon and Wigan centre-back Terell Thomas, with the player set to become a free agent this summer. (teamTALK)

2. Championship outfits chasing Salford City striker Cardiff City, Reading and Swansea City are among a number of clubs interested in signing Salford City's Brandon Thomas-Asante this summer. The 23-year-old has nine goals in League Two this season. (The 72)

3. Blackburn goalkeeper loaned out for fourth time Blackburn Rovers have loaned out goalkeeper Aiden Dowling for the fourth time this season, joining City of Liverpool. The 19-year-old has already spent time with FC Halifax Town, Lancaster City and Marine FC. (Rovers)

4. Tigers to 'play hardball' over Keane Lewis-Potter Hull City remain eager to keep hold of Keane Lewis-Potter thi ssummer despite interest from West Ham and Tottenham. Acun Ilicali previously claimed he wouldn't be interested in selling the forward even if an £20m offer came in. (Hull Live)