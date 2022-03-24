Preston North End loanee Daniel Iversen has spoken of his immense pride since being called up to the Denmark senior squad for the first time since 2019.
The goalkeeper was named in their squad for their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Gibraltar and Georgia almost three years ago, however he is yet to make his international debut.
His sparkling form with the Lilywhites has earned him another chance with his national team and he couldn’t be happier.
Speaking to the Preston North End media team, Iversen said: “Of course I’m very happy because it’s the first time I’ve been properly called up.
“I was called up about three years ago, but it was because there was a goalkeeper who got injured, so I was only there for about three days.
“So this will be the first time I’ve really got into the squad. It’s always a good thing to be involved, and it’ll be good to meet the manager and the new goalkeeper coach.”
The 24-year-old has been a fan’s favourite since joining the club on loan last year, with his current spell his second at Deepdale.
