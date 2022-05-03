Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End are looking to end their season positively after securing their first win in four matches at the weekend.

Despite falling behind early on, a brace from Daniel Johnson and another from Emil Riis Jakobsen handed the Lilywhites a win over Barnsley to lift them up to 14th place.

With goal difference making it look a very tricky task for Preston to achieve a top half finish on the final day of the season, they will instead just be looking to make it an enjoyable day for the home fans.

However, Middlesbrough certainly won’t make it easy as they will need a win to be in with the chance of earning a play-off spot.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

Bournemouth could sell Newcastle target Bournemouth will reportedly have to consider selling Lloyd Kelly if they fail to win promotion this season. Newcastle United have expressed interest in the defender. (Daily Mail)

Fulham approach Coventry striker Fulham have made an approach to sign Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres. The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals this season. (Football Insider)

Brighton set sights on Championship ace Brighton & Hove Albion are eyeing a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer. The 24-year-old signed a new contract until 2024 only two months ago. (Football Insider)

Preston target makes admission over future Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has said he wants to play at 'the highest level' amid links to Sheffield United and Preston North End. The 20-year-old has impressed while on loan at Portsmouth this season. (The 72)