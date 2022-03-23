Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours.
Preston North End are out of action this weekend due to the international break.
Five Lilywhites stars - including three loanees - will travel with their national teams this week, meaning Preston were able to postpone their Championship fixture.
Cameron Archer, Sepp van den Berg, Daniel Iversen, Ali McCann and Alan Browne have all been called up to their national teams for the final international break of the season.
Iversen received his first call-up to Denmark’s senior squad this week thanks to his spectacular form at Deepdale.
McCann and Browne also make the Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland squads respectively, while Archer and van den Berg return to action for their U21 sides.
Preston will feature in the Championship next weekend as they travel to Pride Park.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Barnsley & Blackpool target could be sold this summer
Swansea City could sell Jay Fulton this summer. The midfielder was heavily linked with a move away in January, turning down both Blackpool and Barnsley. (The 72)
2. Brighton join race for Nottingham Forest defender
Brighton are the latest club to show interest in Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall. They joined West Ham and Everton in scouting the centre-back against Liverpool. (SussexLive)
3. Blades ace refuses to rule out exit
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has spoken on his future and hasn't ruled out a move away from Bramall Lane. The Norwegian said: “In time, anything is possible. It’s just a matter of playing and staying healthy now, then many doors open.We’ll just see when that time comes. The most important thing is just to work hard here, be part of the national team, play well and raise the level.” (Sport Witness)
4. Swans keen to open talks with defender
Cyrus Christie is out of contract in the summer following an enjoyable loan spell with Swansea City after not making a single appearance for Fulham in the first half of the campaign. Both the Swans and Christie are keen to open talks ahead of a potential permanent move to Wales. (Wales Online)