Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has admitted the left side of his team isn’t quite right yet - ahead of Saturday’s clash with Preston North End.
The Tigers provide the next test for Preston, who are looking to bounce back from midweek heartbreak against Southampton. Ryan Lowe’s men are winless in six but still fourth in the Championship table. Wednesday night saw them denied all three points against Russell Martin’s men in the 96th minute at Deepdale.
North End now get back on the road to Hull, who were winners at Birmingham City on Tuesday evening. Rosenior’s side are sitting just outside the play-off places, two points worse off than PNE going into the match. The Tigers boss has seen his side win five, draw five and lose three this campaign and the left flank is one of his main conundrums at present - with Ruben Vinagre, Jacob Greaves, James Furlong and Lewie Coyle providing the options.
"Yes I am," said the Hull boss. "I've tried a few different combinations for different reasons tactically. Ruben gives us a lot offensively, but I think defensively we can work with him and improve him. Greavesy was magnificent for me at left-back but I think he's a centre-back. If you watch Leicester with (Callum) Doyle, he does exactly the same job. He's part of a back four, he makes a three. There's so many (variations).
“If you watch Man City, they play with four centre-halves at times across their back four. The game's evolving, it's changing and with Greavesy, he's someone who I can adapt my team to any way of playing. James Furlong has got a lot of potential and Coylely is an outstanding player who will play in goal if you ask him to. I need to find the right balance between being offensive and defensive. I don't think at the moment we've got that quite right and that's something to improve."