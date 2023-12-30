1 . Unchanged team

It was a quick turnaround from Boxing Day, where PNE put in a big shift against Leeds United. The task was to bring that intensity to the table again and Ryan Lowe stuck by those who started against Daniel Farke's side, after plenty of thinking. He said: "I had been contemplating. Once you get a winning team and formation, then you are damned if you do and damned if you don't. They changed formation for us and we thought we'd continue with the formation. We did well. We had some good moments there, but just didn't put the ball into the net. It's a tough game to go back-to-back after two days. You saw their lads go down with a few injuries and we are alright, hopefully. We'll get them in tomorrow and see what it's like, but yeah we went again with the same players because we thought we'd have enough to go and win a game of football."