Liam Millar in action for Canada

Preston North End have completed the loan signing of Liam Millar from FC Basel.

The Lilywhites have finalised their second piece of business on transfer deadline day, with the arrival of Cadiz striker Milotin Osmajic confirmed earlier this evening. Osmajic signs permanently, with PNE breaking their transfer record to land him, while Millar puts pen-to-paper on a season-long loan move.

The 23-year-old left Liverpool for Basel in 2021 and is a Canada international. He has represented his country 21 times and struggled for goals last season at club level, but netted 10 in 46 appearances in his first season in Switzerland. He becomes PNE’s eighth signing of the summer. Neither Millar or Osmajic were signed in time to play at Stoke City on Saturday.

Upon putting pen-to-paper, Millar said: “I’m buzzing to be here. It’s been a stressful couple of days but I’m happy to get it over the line and to get ready to go. I had a good chat with the gaffer. I like everything that he said to me and everything that comes with the club, so I’m excited to be here and excited to get going.

On his new number 23, manager Ryan Lowe said: Manager Ryan Lowe said: “We met with Liam back in March regarding him coming on a loan deal this season and we had a lot of things in place, but then the goalposts changed a little bit. Ever since we knew he was available, though, he’s one who’s been high on our radar.