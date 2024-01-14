Bristol City's Manager Liam Manning

Bristol City boss Liam Manning was left to regret his side's second half performance in Saturday's 2-0 loss at Preston North End.

The Lilywhites went in with it goalless at half time - the visitors having had the two clearest chances, through Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Jason Knight. PNE boss Ryan Lowe introduced Will Keane, Mads Frokjaer and Emil Riis at half time.

That saw Preston go with a strike partnership and the impact, with Frokjaer as the number ten in behind, was clear. Keane scored North End's goals on the day, with Riis involved on both occasions. Manning, who was overseeing his 12th league game as City manager, was left frustrated by his team's drop off at Deepdale.

"They just went two-up, went more direct and dominated aerial duels a little bit and had a runner off of it - whereas first-half they had the directness but only one up to, so didn’t have anyone to get around it,” Manning said. “You see the first goal, it’s a long ball, a flick-on and the second striker runs in behind. Quite basic, to be fair. They pressed a little bit more, because they had the extra players higher and we didn’t deal with it.

"I thought first-half there was a lot of good but it's turning that good into outcomes, which we didn't do. Tayls had a terrific opportunity, Knighty had a couple of chances off set-pieces, I thought we had good control for large periods and, bar a few set-pieces, didn't feel too threatened. They obviously made three changes which had a big impact and we didn't come out and respond to that well enough in the second half.

"It wasn't as if it was a massive tactical switch or free-flowing football, it was just a bit more directness which we didn't deal with. It was a tough one in the second-half. There was a lot I didn't enjoy. I always felt, and we spoke about it at half-time, if the game was going to turn it was going to be on us doing it, us losing it.

