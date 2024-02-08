Liam Lindsay celebrates with Will Keane

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay has seen improvement on the pitch of late, as well as determination in camp to keep the season alive. The Lilywhites beat promotion chasing Ipswich Town last time out, to make it seven points from the last 12 on offer. Lindsay, who made his 100th appearance for the club last time out, admits it's now or never for PNE to find some consistency.

"Yeah, of course," said Lindsay. "I think the gaffer touched on that a couple of weeks ago. When we were going through a sticky patch, he was saying that we can't let the season dimmer out and we have to keep going. That result on Saturday can hopefully turn it around. Emil (Riis) definitely has (added some freshness) - I think you have seen it. He is a bit of an unknown and with his pace and his power, he is a handful to mark. And Mads (Frokjaer) has come into his own as well. I think those two in attack - the little Danish link - is good for everyone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End have not enjoyed as much success defensively last season, but the clean sheet at home to Bristol City provided a boost - while Lindsay also took encouragement from large spells of the Leeds and Ipswich encounters. The big Scot also credited the role of assistant manager, Mike Marsh, who delivers the relevant sessions day-to-day at Euxton.

"Yeah, 100 per cent and it's defending as a team as well," said Lindsay. "It's not just the defence and as a team, we just need to have a defensive mind on. It is hard, because attacking players don't really have that. But, you just need to stay on at them. I think we are getting back to it. Marshy does a lot of the coaching. He helps us with any questions. Obviously the gaffer does as well, but Marshy does a lot of it. He's top drawer, really. I think he's one of those everyone in the building just loves. He is obviously knowledgeable about the game, given his career."

North End managed to get over the line last time out, but not without a scare from the Tractor Boys - who scored twice in the second half. Having been 3-0 up, Preston had to negotiate an uncomfortable finale to the match. This time, PNE saw the points home and avoided more cruel, late drama. Lindsay understands any calls for North End to stop dropping back in games - which manager Ryan Lowe insists he doesn't tell the players to do.