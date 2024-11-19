Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The right-back arrived in Lancashire at a time where Preston North End had several former Manchester United youngsters.

Former Preston North End defender Liam Grimshaw remains a free agent since leaving his last club at the end of August.

Grimshaw signed from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee in January 2016, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract when Simon Grayson was in charge, arriving at the same time as Ben Pearson and Sam Johnstone. He ended up making eight appearances for the Lilywhites in total and had a loan spell at Chesterfield.

Just 18 months in to his stay at Deepdale, he was allowed to leave on a free transfer following a change in management. His only appearance under Alex Neil came in a Carabao Cup defeat to Accrington Stanley.

Since leaving North End, he re-signed with Motherwell following a previous loan spell. He played at Fir Park for five-years and made 134 appearances. Grimshaw later played for Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship, and later moved to Dundee United, helping them win promotion to the Scottish Premiership after making 33 appearances.

After their promotion, Grimshaw was kept on for this season and made two appearances, but was then released at the end of August. He remains a free agent but has kept himself busy by focusing on projects outside of football. He’s written a poem called ‘From Turin to Turf Moor’ which he hopes to raise money for charity for.