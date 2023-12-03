​Let’s hope we can regain some belief else we’re heading for a bleak winter, says Preston fan Tim Mercer

​​If I thought that the last home match was a bitter pill to swallow, then I was proved wrong inside an even colder Deepdale than that defeat of only 6 days earlier.

This abysmal performance was the third on the spin, including a midweek mauling up in Middlesbrough. North End never looked like doing anything for the whole 90 minutes plus, with only one real chance created in the second half that was blazed high over the bar.

It was poor for the live Sky TV audience, including another exceedingly drab first half that this fan was grateful to see the back of.

The unusual switch to a back four from the start and the placement of Will Keane in behind Ched Evans up top simply didn’t work. Alan Browne was too deep and a distinct lack of any creativity saw Keane unable to get into the game in any shape or form.

The now familiar passing around the back was boring to watch and allowed an away team in the bottom 3 of the table to sit comfortably unflustered.

QPR probably couldn’t believe their luck, especially after securing their first home win of the season in the mid-week merry-go-round of the Championship.

Half-time allowed some warmth to be regained in terms of a hot drink, but the mood amongst my fellow fans was disgruntled and as icy as the weather. Surely we could pick things up in the second half?

A tactical change at the restart gave some brief hope, with Liam Millar replacing Keane. Millar did try to get down Preston’s left wing and create opportunities, but none of them really worked on the night.

A far more effective half-time change was done by the opposing manager, who brought on their most creative talent in Ilias Chair.

He got the Hoops going with his skilful attacking play and provided the assists for both of their goals as the visitors gained confidence throughout the remaining 45 minutes to secure a well-deserved victory.

Whilst the early season form of 6 straight wins means we are still alright in terms of our position in the table, more recent form is far more worrying due to the nature of the capitulation and lack of confidence that comes along with it.