Let’s ensure we don’t see a repeat of this capitulation
Make no mistake about it, West Bromwich Albion deserved this emphatic victory and could have scored even more on another day.
Collectively and individually the Lilywhites were badly out of sorts for the entire 90 minutes. Right from the off passes went astray, and with the resultant loss of possession gifting the visitors the kind of dominance teams must dream about as an away side.
I made a careful note of the mishits and commented to my fellow fans at the break that every outfield player had needlessly given the ball away at least once.
It doesn’t help when you concede within five minutes of kick-off and only gets worse when a bad defensive error by Jordan Storey gave Freddie Woodman no chance for the second. That’s not to single out Storey, who has been part of the bedrock in the back three, but was just an example on the day of the poor performance by the men in white shirts.
The second period continued in the same vein and this fan cannot remember the last time the whole team looked so leggy and exhausted with such a large part of the game still remaining. The first loss had to come at some point and at least it is now out of the way.
It provides a moment to reset, shake off the blues and be ready to go again, determined not to repeat such a capitulation.