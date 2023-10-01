News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Let’s ensure we don’t see a repeat of this capitulation

A ragged display in the damp and drizzle of Deepdale ended the great start to the season along with that ‘unbeaten’ tag.(writes Tim Mercer)
By Tim Mercer
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Make no mistake about it, West Bromwich Albion deserved this emphatic victory and could have scored even more on another day.

Collectively and individually the Lilywhites were badly out of sorts for the entire 90 minutes. Right from the off passes went astray, and with the resultant loss of possession gifting the visitors the kind of dominance teams must dream about as an away side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I made a careful note of the mishits and commented to my fellow fans at the break that every outfield player had needlessly given the ball away at least once.

Jordan Storey made an error for the second Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion - Saturday 30th September 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.comJordan Storey made an error for the second Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion - Saturday 30th September 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.com
Jordan Storey made an error for the second Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion - Saturday 30th September 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Most Popular

It doesn’t help when you concede within five minutes of kick-off and only gets worse when a bad defensive error by Jordan Storey gave Freddie Woodman no chance for the second. That’s not to single out Storey, who has been part of the bedrock in the back three, but was just an example on the day of the poor performance by the men in white shirts.

The second period continued in the same vein and this fan cannot remember the last time the whole team looked so leggy and exhausted with such a large part of the game still remaining. The first loss had to come at some point and at least it is now out of the way.

It provides a moment to reset, shake off the blues and be ready to go again, determined not to repeat such a capitulation.

Related topics:DeepdaleJordan StoreyFreddie WoodmanLilywhites