Ryan Lowe makes four changes as lineups confirmed for Leeds United vs Preston North End
Team news is in for today's Championship clash at Elland Road
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made four changes for this afternoon's clash at Leeds United.
Freddie Woodman, Duane Holmes and Milutin Osmajic all miss out through illness, with PNE's boss having confirmed there was a bug in camp on Thursday. Club captain Alan Browne drops to the bench too, as Dai Cornell, Mads Frokjaer, Will Keane and Emil Riis come in. The home side are unchanged, as Liam Cooper comes on to the bench for the injured Wilfried Gnonto.
PNE starting XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Millar, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Pradic, Bauer, Cunningham, Best Ledson, Brady, Browne, Woodburn, Stewart.
Leeds United starting XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Firpo, Ampadu, Gruev, Kamara, Summerville, James, Georgino, Bamford. Leeds United subs: Klaesson, Byram, Cooper, Shackleton, Poveda, Anthony, Gelhardt, Piroe, Joseph.