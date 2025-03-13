An alteration to Preston North End's away match at Leeds United

Preston North End’s away game at Leeds United has been brought forward.

The Lilywhites will now kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday, 12 April instead of 3:00pm. Latest Sky Sports selections for that game week have been confirmed with future broadcast picks to be made on a weekly basis for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

It is game 42 for North End and the game promises to carry great significance for Daniel Farke’s side, in their hunt for automatic promotion. In the reverse fixture at Deepdale, the visitors nicked a 1-1 draw in the 93rd minute to crush PNE hearts.

Full list of latest EFL TV picks

Thursday 10 April: Crewe Alexandra v Cheltenham Town, 20:00 (Sky Sports Football)

Friday 11 April: Burnley v Norwich City, 20:00 (Sky Sports Football)

Saturday 12 April: Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield United, 12:30 (Sky Sports Football)

Saturday 12 April: Leeds United v Preston North End, 12:30 (Sky Sports+)

Saturday 12 April: Wigan Athletic v Wrexham, 12:30 (Sky Sports+)

Saturday 12 April: Wycombe Wanderers v Stevenage, 12:30 (Sky Sports+)

Saturday 12 April: Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon, 12:30 (Sky Sports+)

Saturday 12 April: Swindon Town v Bradford City, 12:30 (Sky Sports+)

Monday 14 April: Hull City v Coventry City, 20:00 (Sky Sports Football)