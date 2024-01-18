Alan Browne scores

Gary Neville and Roy Keane won't have been fond of Leeds United in their playing days, but the Manchester United legends are backing them to beat Preston North End at Elland Road this weekend.

The Lilywhites head to Yorkshire for a Sunday noon kick-off, with it less than a month since PNE's Boxing Day victory over Leeds - at Deepdale. Liam Millar scored a last gasp winner, after Illan Meslier had been sent off for Daniel Farke's side. PNE ran out 2-1 winners on the day, with Alan Browne and Pascal Struijk also on the score sheet.

But, fourth placed Leeds have won their last three matches 3-0 - with Patrick Bamford finding the net in all of those games. Leeds have seen off Cardiff and Birmingham City in the league, as well as Peterborough in the FA Cup. North End head into the match in 12th spot, after victory over Bristol City last time out.

Will Keane scored both goals for the Lilywhites on home soil. And Ryan Lowe's side are now looking to cause another upset against the relegated Whites, but the 'Stick to Football' panel of Neville, Keane, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Jill Scott are not giving Preston much chance of a result on Sunday.

Neville and Carragher, one of the teams as part of the Super 6 prediction segment, opted for a 2-0 home win. Neville said: "Leeds win that. We are going for Leeds definitely, aren't we? Two nil or three nil? Two nil." Carragher did have his fellow Liverpudlian in mind though, saying: "I don't want to be too hard on Ryan Lowe!".

Keane, who shared that he attended PNE's win over Bristol City, was equally convinced that Farke's side would run out winners. Wright pointed out that North End had triumphed in the last meeting, to which Keane replied: "Yeah, at Preston!" before adding: "Oh, Leeds will beat them, it's just what score it will be."

