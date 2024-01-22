Emil Riis and Joe Rodon

Leeds United pair Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu admitted Sunday's 2-1 win over Preston North End was extra sweet.

Ryan Lowe's side took the lead inside 70 seconds at Elland Road, through top scorer Will Keane. Dan James equalised within five minutes, but Leeds had to wait until the 94th minute to nick their winner - scored by substitute Joel Piroe.

PNE sub Ryan Ledson was penalised for a handball decision which left the North End boss furious post-match. Up stepped the Leeds summer signing, who slotted his effort down the middle from 12 yards. And having lost in similar fashion at Deepdale, on Boxing Day, the aforementioned Leeds duo were all the more pleased.

"I thought it was a bit of a frustrating game," said Rodon. "I felt like they wasted a lot of time throughout, which doesn't always help. Sometimes these are the most important wins; the boys didn't stop, we dug in until the end and got three points. I think they're very effective at what they do so it was quite difficult, especially with the wind today being quite strong.

"They gave us challenges, but second half I thought we were unlucky not to score one or two. I thought the boys showed great mentality to get three points. I think what happened when we played them away, we were all a bit upset and frustrated by that result - so this win meant a bit more to us."

Meanwhile, Ampadu told LUTV: "Obviously it was a very physical game; maybe got a bit scrappy at the end, a little bit dirty at the end. But we knew that was going to happen coming in. They were obviously off the high of beating us before and we wanted to get a little bit of revenge. We thought we owed them one and after the game it's good feelings.

