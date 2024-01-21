Joel Piroe of Leeds United scores

The Lilywhites were on the road bright and early for the Sunday noon kick-off, in a bright and breezy Leeds. North End were going up against Daniel Farke's side for the second time in four weeks, having caused a shock at Deepdale on Boxing Day. Producing the same in Leeds' own back yard, though, was a seismic ask. But Preston boss Ryan Lowe went positive with his starting lineup, rewarding the attacking trio of Mads Frokjaer, Will Keane and Emil Riis for their contributions off the bench - in last weekend's win over Bristol City.

The latter was making his first start of the season, after almost an entire year out injured. There was also a place in the team for goalkeeper Dai Cornell, with Freddie Woodman, Duane Holmes and Milutin Osmajic absent through illness, while captain Alan Browne dropped to the bench. PNE defender Andrew Hughes spoke about silencing the raucous Elland Road crowd pre-match - a stadium that produces a noise unlikely many, if any, other Championship arenas. But, there is no better way to bring those decibels down a few notches by scoring after 65 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is exactly what top scorer Will Keane did, to leave the packed out home stands stunned and send 1,800 Preston wild in the far corner. Riis had showed strength with his back to goal, to earn the free kick which Ben Whiteman sent in and Liam Lindsay kept alive. With the ball bobbling around and panic setting in among the white shirts, Liam Millar pounced and drilled low for the lurking Keane to convert first time. North End, for the second time in the season, had not stuck to the script against Leeds. And yet, this is a sport where you can sometimes score too early; there was still an almighty long way to go for the visitors.

Leeds had been timid and tame compared to the expectation at Deepdale in December, but when space opened up after five minutes they attacked with pace and purpose. Junior Firpo managed to latch on to Crysencio Summerville's heavy pass down the left, before lifting a teasing cross to the back post - which Hughes was unable to reach, leaving Dan James there to steer home with his head and level matters. North End's lead was gone almost instantly, but Lowe's side did not sink and will have taken some encouragement from their first half showing. PNE limited Leeds to few chances, despite their possession and territory. At the other end, Keane, Riis, Frokjaer and Millar had carried a threat.

North End headed in at half time certainly in the game, but major focus was going to be required until David Webb's final whistle. The expectation was that Leeds would come on strong, straight after the restart and Preston had to show grit to withstand it - while relying on a little bit of luck too. Summerville raced inside and squared for Georgino Rutter, who could only place his first time shot wide. Cornell then raced off his line but was bailed out by the yellow shirts, with James having pipped him to the ball. The hosts' goal scorer then chipped over a few minutes later, having been played through down the right.

Lowe's team then enjoyed a relatively sustained spell of steady possession, without hurting the home side a great deal. But as the half wore on North End dropped notably deeper and Farke's side went in search of a winner. On 70 minutes PNE's boss replaced Keane, Riis and Millar with Browne, Robbie Brady and youngster Layton Stewart - who was to lead the line on his own for the finale. The Lilywhites had shifted into protection mode and backed themselves to see, at worse, a point over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, the wave of white kept coming and coming, while Preston's persistent fouling infuriated the home support. And in the 94th minute, the decision the Leeds faithful were baying for was given by Webb - who pointed to the spot after the ball bounced up and on to the arm of substitute Ryan Ledson's right arm. Up stepped fellow sub Joel Piroe to strike the ball down the middle and spark pandemonium. For North End, a cruel late blow and a case of what may have been, on a day where they did a lot right but ultimately had nothing to show for it.