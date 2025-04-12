Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Team news is in from Elland Road!

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes against Leeds United.

From Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City, loan man Jayden Meghoma comes into the side along with Jordan Storey. Dropping to the bench are Watford loanee Ryan Porteous and Will Keane. There is no Ryan Ledson in the PNE squad.

The Lilywhites remain without injured quartet Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts and Ali McCann - while loan man Sam Greenwood is ineligible to face his parent club. The home side have Daniel James, Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk sidelined.

Daniel Farke makes one change from the win at Middlesbrough, with Wilfried Gnonto coming in for the injured James. Young defender James Debayo comes into the match day squad, while Sam Chambers is out through illness.

Confirmed team news!

PNE starting XI: Cornell, Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Meghoma, Frokjaer, Brady, Osmajic. PNE subs: Stowell, Porteous, Bauer, Lindsay, Carroll, T. Mawene, Keane, Riis, Evans.

Leeds United starting XI: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Tanaka, Gruev, Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe. Leeds United subs: Meslier, Debayo, Wober, Schmidt, Byram, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Joseph, Bamford.