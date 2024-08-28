Preston North End's Sam Greenwood in action | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Leeds United loanee scored twice in Tuesday’s win at Harrogate Town

Preston North End summer signing Sam Greenwood hopes to kick on after his first goals of the season.

In the Lilywhites’ 5-0 win at Harrogate Town on Tuesday night, the 22-year-old scored PNE’s first two goals of the game. He stepped up and struck home a glorious free-kick, to break the deadlock, before converting from the penalty spot. It’s been a turbulent start to life at Deepdale, with the manager who signed him - Ryan Lowe - having left after one game.

But, Greenwood is excited about a campaign under new boss Paul Heckingbottom and took plenty of positives away from the midweek win. The attacking midfielder had a taste of the Championship last season, on loan at Middlesbrough. Now, he aims to keep contributing in the final third for North End and catching the gaffer’s eye.

"We know these games can be hard sometimes, so the first goal was very important and we got that," said Greenwood. "So yeah, I'm happy with the victory and we're into the hat for the next round. I was always on the free-kick!

“I practice them a lot and it paid off, so I'm happy with my first goal. I think it was a very professional performance and there was some good play at times. Obviously, there are some things we can work on as well, but that will come with time I think.

“The main thing is trying to impress the manager and I have just got to keep going now. I was a bit gutted not to get the hat-trick, but still happy with my first goals for Preston. I think (the new manager) has given everyone a lift.

“We're playing some nice stuff and we've just got to keep going. I just want to get as many assists and goals, and I know I can create chances, so I just need to stick at it. I had a lot of experience at Middlesbrough last season and I think I'm ready to kick on now."