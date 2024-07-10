Elland Road | Getty Images

Leeds United will play in the Championship again next season after losing the play-off final

Preston North End fans will pay £30 for a ticket at Leeds United next season, after the Elland Road outfit introduced a fixed price.

The Elland Road club have ditched their reciprocal agreement policy from last year, with tickets bumped up by £5 for the 2024/25 campaign. Last season Preston North End struck a deal with Leeds, to charge away supporters the same price of £28 in both league fixtures. However, with some clubs in the league not in favour of that idea, Leeds have come away from it.

A statement from Leeds United read: "The new fixed price will be £30 per adult ticket to each match, whoever the opponent is. This approach falls in line with the Premier League’s pricing policy. At the beginning of the 2023/24 season, Leeds United contacted all opposition clubs in the league to try and agree a reciprocal pricing deal to benefit all fans.

“Whilst some accepted and both sets of supporters were able to benefit from this, some clubs would not agree to reciprocal arrangements. As a club, (we) recognise the vital role that away supporters play at every match and we believe in a fair and consistent pricing strategy for all football fans. We hope that this move will ensure our loyal supporters also pay fair and consistent prices when travelling to support the team away from home."

