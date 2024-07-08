Sam Greenwood | AFP via Getty Images

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe was looking to boost his side’s set-piece threat this summer - and it looks as though he’s done just that.

The Lilywhites confirmed Sam Greenwood as the first signing of the transfer window, last Friday evening. Greenwood, 22, has joined on loan for the season but PNE have inserted an option-to-buy in the versatile forward’s contract. It’s the second Championship loan spell of the former Arsenal and Sunderland academy product’s career.

Greenwood played 37 league games for Middlesbrough last season, scoring five goals and assisting three. One of those strikes was a soaring free-kick against title winners Leicester City, which won Goal of the Year at the Riverside. Leeds have sanctioned another temporary exit, but Greenwood’s dead ball ability has hugely impressed manager Daniel Farke.

Speaking in December last year, the German said: “We are happy that he’s progressing in the right way. In general, not just about Sam, when you loan a player out you have two targets: either that he comes back in a good rhythm, after a good loan with good performances and good confidence to improve your squad, or to increase his value out of a business aspect.

"I think it was definitely the right decision to send Sam out, because he’s a young player full of potential and has many good skills. For example, set pieces and free kicks. He’s one of the best free kick takers I've ever worked with and I’ve worked with some good players like James Maddison.

“But it’s not like in American football, where you have a specialist squad and just in case you can send one player in. If it would be allowed, I would have definitely kept Sam Greenwood because he would be second to none.

