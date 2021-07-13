Ledson feeling fresh after toughest campaign to date

Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson.

Last season was a tough one on the legs for players, who had to play their usual schedule over a shorter period of time, leaving fewer free midweeks and less time for recovery.

It was a disappointing campaign for the Lilywhites as they rallied in their final eight games under now permanent head coach Frankie McAvoy to rise well clear of the relegation zone.

Their form to finish the campaign was exceptional, taking 17 points from a possible 24 under the Scot who was subsequently given the role full time.

Ledson is hoping to continue that vein of form at the start of the new season, break or not.

He told the Lancashire Post: “On the body, last season was tougher than any other season because we literally had a three-week break and we were bang into the season.

“We had to catch up with games with Saturday, Tuesdays early on.

“It was good to end the season well because we’re coming into pre-season positive. We’re looking forward to getting up and running.

“It should be business as usual this season.

“We’ve just got to carry on from where we left off from our last four games.

“I know that was last season but you’re still confident in the shape that we’re playing, the ideas that Frankie has got, and the ideas that Paul Gallagher and Steve Thompson (first-team coaches) have got as they’ve got new roles.

“Everyone has come back in good spirit and we’re really looking forward to it.

After the rollercoaster that was last season, North End’s player of the year is looking up the table.

There was uncertainty last season, with four key players nearing the end of their contracts, two departing and Darnell Fisher also joining Middlesbrough.

But after a 13th-placed finish, the goal is once again the top six.

“Last season was up and down because of how quick the games came,” added Ledson.

“You win one game and you were on a high, then on a Tuesday you lose so it’s a low.

“So you can’t really celebrate the wins.

“And you had to stop yourself from getting too low from the losses.

“Hopefully this season we can get in that top half and be back pushing those play-offs.”