First team coach Paul Gallagher has spoken to the club this week and has expressed his positivity over next season.

Gally, who has just completed his first campaign as part of the backroom staff, believes Preston North End can ‘get going really quickly’ next term.

Speaking to iFollow PNE, he said: “You need a little break, but you get itchy feet after a week or two and you’re itching to get back in.

“I’m looking forward to coming back in the pre-season. It’s the gaffer and Marshy’s first pre-season with the players, and a chance to implement more stuff.

“You’ve got more time to get it into the players and get them going, so I’m really looking forward to it, it’s something I can’t wait for really.”

Gallagher has worked under three different managers during his time at Deepdale, initially taking up the coaching role under Alex Neil and remaining at the club with both Frankie McAvoy and now Ryan Lowe.

1. Posh target Tigers veteran Peterborough United are interested in signing Hull City's Richard Smallwood, who rejected the Tigers' offer of a 12-month extension to his contract. However, it is thought the 31-year-old is eager to remain in the north. (Hull Live)

2. Seasiders reject 'low offer' bid Blackpool have reportedly rejected a bid from an unnamed Championship team for Daniel Grimshaw. The former Man City goalkeeper made 26 league appearances this season. (Football League World)

3. Rangers chase Millwall wonderkid Rangers are said to be eyeing a move for Millwall youngster Zak Lovelace, with the forward yet to sign professional terms with the Championship club. The 16-year-old has already made four senior appearances for the Lions. (Daily Record)

4. Everton keen on ex-Terriers loanee Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly keen on signing defender Levi Colwill, who enjoyed an impressive season on loan at Huddersfield Town from the Blues this season. (The Sun)