The Championship standings could look very different at the end of the season if you’re willing to listen to the mathematicians and the statistics.

The Championship 2023/24 season is at a nice even number with all teams playing eight games this term, and already there's predictions being made as to how the season will finish.

It comes as no surprise that Leicester City, relegated from the Premier League lead the way, as they under one of Pep Guardiola's right-hand men Enzo Maresa has got the Foxes ticking again, but can they keep it up?

One of the stories of the season so far is how well Preston North End have done and up until last weekend had been top of the table, and had been for a couple of weeks, including going into the international break top of the table.

A 1-1 draw with lowly Rotherham United meant they dropped down two places but they have the chance to get back to the top of the pile when they face West Brom at Deepdale on Saturday. At home, the Lilywhites have won 2-1 in all four of their league matches.

At the opposite end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough start and they are still yet to win under their new boss Xisco Munoz. The Owls occupy the relegation zone along with Sunderland, and surprisingly Middlesbrough who were tipped by many to do big things under Michael Carrick after their play-off run last year.

If you’re willing to give the mathematicians a chance, those at Victor have run through the results so far this season, and also used information from last year to predict where each of the 24 teams will finish.

Flick through the pages starting from who is predicted to finish bottom, and then you’ll end up seeing who is being tipped to lift the trophy come May.

Can Ryan Lowe’s side keep up what they’re doing and remain in the promotion picture? Check to see what they think...

1 . 24th: Sheffield Wednesday Average points: 37. Chance of relegation: 88.5%. Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Rotherham United Average points: 38. Chance of relegation: 85.9%. Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Queens Park Rangers Average points: 40. Chance of relegation: 81.4%. Photo Sales