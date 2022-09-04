Last week of transfer window left me feeling unfulfilled - Preston supporter John Smith frustrated by transfer dealings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I likened our current situation as being similar to one of a customer who tries to save an extra pound by not going large and supersizing their portion of a Big Mac and fries on a visit to McDonald's.

But then in order to fill up their stomach, they still have to spend money elsewhere buying more food later on in the evening.

Likewise, hopefully the new right wing-back and striker we desperately need will arrive in January to fill up our squad because if any game illustrated our shortcomings in these particular departments, then this was it.

We started brightly and Emil Riis missed an early chance to score when through on goal and at this point I was really expecting us to go on and secure the home win which would propel us into a play-off spot.

However, once our opponents – who had started the day in the relegation zone after losing four and drawing one of their last five league games – had breached our defensive wall and broken our extraordinary record of not conceding a league goal this season, my pre-match confidence began to evaporate.

When Brad Potts was substituted, the left footed Robbie Brady was forced to play the right wing-back role and although we huffed and puffed, unlike the Big Bad Wolf, we could not blow the house down.

We did not possess much firepower and lacked a bit of creativity to break down what I thought was an average looking Birmingham defence.

Earlier this week, boss Ryan Lowe called for the fans not to feel frustrated but I for one left Deepdale on Saturday feeling exactly like that as well as sporting the face of a man who had just put his life savings on red at the roulette table only for the wheel to land on black.

Although the Championship is so tight that anyone can beat anyone and you cannot judge off one disappointing result.