It had been a while for Kian Best, but the academy graduate was back in Preston North End’s team on Saturday afternoon - now he hopes to stay there. The youngster made his first start in 11 matches and impressed at left centre-back, playing a hand in North End’s first two goals against Coventry City.

Best’s breakthrough season came earlier than he or anyone else expected, but having had a taste of it in the first four games of the campaign, he was itching to get back out there. His opportunity came back around last weekend, at Hull City, and manager Ryan Lowe stuck with him for the visit of Mark Robins’ men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old played 77 minutes against the Sky Blues and now wants to get the nod for Friday’s Lancashire derby away to Blackburn Rovers. Preston-born Best is representing his club and the importance of the upcoming match is not lost on him. He has come a long way in a short space of time and is glad to be back in the picture ahead of derby night.

“It’s been tough, but I’ve just had to keep working hard and waiting for my chance,” said Best on Saturday. “I feel like I’ve taken my chance in the last two games. It’s a big game next week and a must win game as well, so hopefully I’m in the team. We’ve obviously got Andrew Hughes coming back and Greg (Cunningham) won’t be far off, so I’ve just got to battle for my place really to stay in the team. I am really grateful to the manager for showing a lot of trust in me and I appreciate it.”

North End is all Best has known since he was a young boy, having started his football journey with Ribbleton before progressing through the academy at PNE. Pulling on the shirt is therefore special for Best, who is reserved and humble in his nature yet seemingly fearless on the pitch. Being absolutely unfazed by the Championship stage comes naturally to the defender, though being in and around the senior squad did take some getting used to.

“Probably not, no,” said Best, when asked if he gets nervous at all before games. “Because, playing in the team with a lot of senior lads, they talk me through the game and help quite a lot. It felt weird at first, but you eventually get used to it. They are just normal lads and they are your team mates. Freddie (Woodman) helps me a lot and talks to me about what I can do in my career and stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad