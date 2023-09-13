Preston are riding high at the top of the Championship table following four straight wins for Ryan Lowe’s side

Preston North End proudly sit top of the Championship table as they prepare to head back into action against Plymouth on Saturday following the international break.

With five games played and the Lilywhites boasting four wins and a draw from their start to the 2023-24 campaign, Ryan Lowe has his troops firing and ready to take on any challenge that comes their way.

Yet despite sitting pretty at the Championship summit - a point above second-placed Ipswich and with the joint-lowest goals against record in the division - only two players have warranted inclusion in whoscored.com’s current Championship team of the season.

The performances and efforts of defensive duo Andrew Hughes and Liam Lindsay have been recognised.

But there’s no place for the likes of Freddie Woodman or Will Keane despite their impressive starts to the season.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time for that to change, with 41 matches of the campaign remaining.

But as Preston set the early pace, here’s who the boffins at whoscored.com believe make up the current Championship team of the season to date.

Goalkeeper: Asmire Begovic (QPR) Whoscored.com rating: 7.2

Right-back: Ethan Laird (Birmingham) Whoscored.com rating: 7.8

Centre-back 1: Andrew Hughes (Preston) Whoscored.com rating: 7.2