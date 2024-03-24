Presto North End went into the international break buoyed by their 1-0 win at Plymouth last time out.

No doubt, Ryan Lowe & Co have been allowed a bit of time off to enjoy a crucial victory that keeps their play-off hopes alive. But with Friday's huge game against bottom-of-the-table and soon to be relegated Rotherham now appearing on the horizon, the time has come to refocus.

The Lilywhites, who are ninth, have nine games to gatecrash the top six. Five points separate them and sixth-placed Norwich, who have played a game extra, And with 27 points up for grabs, now's the time to belief that anything is possible.

That has to be PNE's approach - and no doubt that's what Lowe will be telling his players once they regroup ahead of a crunch time in the season. But how do the so-called data experts predict what's going to happen? Well, with the help of Net World Sports, this is what we found out.