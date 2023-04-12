Josh Onomah clarifies his position on new Preston North End deal ahead of Millwall clash

Onomah signed a short term deal at the end of January after agreeing to cancel his previous contract at Fulham at the end of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old has only played a handful of times for North End, with one start, but has impressed in the Lilywhites’ last two games – wins over QPR and Reading.

On whether he can see himself in PR1 beyond the summer, Onomah said: “Yeah, definitely. I see this as a big club and that fans make it seem like a family club. That's what it's about. Everyone has got each other's back, the changing room is amazing, different personalities and we all gel together.

Preston North End's Joshua Onomah in action

"Who knows, but for right now I'm just focusing on the season and getting as much possible out of it.

“There have been no talks yet, I've just been focusing on getting as many minutes as possible and helping the team as much as I can. It makes sense to stay and that's what we're concentrating on, me getting as many minutes as possible, helping the team and the team getting three points.”

Onomah has featured heavily in back to back games for North End after coming on just before half time in place of injured captain Alan Browne at Loftus Road.

It was the first extended taste of action for PNE’s no.17 having had little game time before joining the club and spending the last two months getting up to speed.

He said: “It was good to come on and fit in for Browney. It was a good win to get. I feel like we worked very hard to get the win on Friday and it gave me confidence and the team confidence to go and do it again on Monday, and that's what we did.

“It's great for my confidence, first start, first win. I just need to build on this and the team collectively, we need to keep building on the momentum. I haven't forgotten the feelings after a game and I have missed it. I just have to chill, recover and then go into Millwall on Saturday.”

"It is hard to get your fitness back but when you've got a manager and a team that trusts you then that gives you confidence and that's what they've given me. I've enjoyed it from minute one and I just couldn't wait to get my first start which I got on Monday and it was nice to hear the PNE fans singing my name. Hopefully there are many more to come.”

Onomah already has experience of the play-offs, having won them with Fulham, and has his eyes set on another foray into the post season with PNE. After the win over Reading at the start of the week, Ryan Lowe’s men drew level with the top six with five games to go.

Next up is fifth placed Millwall on Saturday, who share 62 points with PNE, and Onomah knows the second tier is a hard one to predict. But with belief inside and outside the dressing room, he feels North End have a chance.

"We were patient, we kept the ball well, good possession in their half. The only thing we can improve on is in the final third, get more goals and be more clinical. I feel like that will come, everyone is getting used to each other now and these next five games are going to be crucial. We're building on momentum, taking everything game by game, the belief is definitely there and I feel like the fans believe in us as well. That helps.

